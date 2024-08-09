Aclara’s Carina Module Boasts Substantial Resource Growth

Aclara Resources, Inc. (TSE:ARA) has released an update.

Aclara Resources Inc. announces a significant 77% increase in inferred mineral resources at their Carina Module project in Brazil, with a notable rise in critical rare earth elements used in high-demand technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines. The company’s efficient extraction process and additional mining rights acquisition promise future exploration and design optimization.

For further insights into TSE:ARA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.