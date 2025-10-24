Aclara Resources to Establish First U.S. Heavy Rare Earths Facility by 2028

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aclara Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:ARA) ) has shared an announcement.

Aclara Resources Inc. has announced plans to build the first heavy rare earths separation facility in the United States, located in Louisiana, with completion expected by 2027. The facility will utilize sustainable ionic clay feed from Brazil and Chile, aiming to supply a significant portion of the U.S. demand for Dysprosium and Terbium by 2028. Supported by Louisiana’s tax incentives and grants, this project is a key part of Aclara’s strategy to establish a vertically integrated supply chain for permanent magnets. The initiative positions Aclara as a competitive player in the rare earths market, with potential to expand capacity and integrate with its strategic partners.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ARA) stock is a Hold with a C$1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aclara Resources, Inc. stock, see the TSE:ARA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ARA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ARA is a Neutral.

Aclara Resources, Inc. faces significant financial challenges due to a lack of revenue and ongoing losses. However, the stock benefits from positive technical momentum and strategic corporate developments, including financing and innovation recognition, which could enhance its market position. Valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings, but corporate events provide a supportive outlook for future improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ARA stock, click here.

More about Aclara Resources, Inc.

Aclara Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of rare earth elements. The company is engaged in developing sustainable sources of heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) from ionic clay deposits, with a market focus on advanced technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and robotics.

Average Trading Volume: 193,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$591.8M

For a thorough assessment of ARA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue