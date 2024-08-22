Aclara Resources Honored for Sustainable Mining Innovations

Aclara Resources, Inc. (TSE:ARA) has released an update.

Aclara Resources Inc. has been recognized with two awards at the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards for its innovative and sustainable practices in rare earth element extraction. Its patented Circular Mineral Harvesting technology, pivotal in producing high-purity heavy rare earth carbonates with minimal environmental impact, underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable mining solutions.

