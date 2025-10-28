Achilles Investment Company Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Achilles Investment Company Limited ( (GB:AIC) ) has shared an update.

Achilles Investment Company Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2025. The resolutions received unanimous support, with 100% of votes cast in favor for each resolution, reflecting strong shareholder approval. The total number of ordinary shares in issue at the time was 54,000,000, with a significant portion of the issued share capital participating in the vote.

More about Achilles Investment Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

