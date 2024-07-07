Acheter-Louer.fr SA Announces Revised 2023 Results

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr SA has revised its 2023 annual accounts to include additional depreciation, resulting in significant changes to its financial results, including a net consolidated group loss of €9,142K. The statutory auditor’s report indicates an inability to certify the accounts, highlighting the uncertainty of the company’s going concern amidst the real estate sector’s downturn. Despite financial challenges and reliance on continued funding, the company has taken cost-saving measures and is seeking further financing solutions.

