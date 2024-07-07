Acheter-Louer.fr Revises 2023 Annual Results Amid Challenges

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr SA has revised its 2023 annual financial results due to additional impairments, resulting in significant changes to their operating and net results. The statutory auditor has expressed an inability to certify the company’s accounts, highlighting uncertainties regarding the company’s continued operation. Despite economic challenges in the real estate sector and financing risks, the company has taken cost-saving measures and is relying on strategic digital positioning to navigate the crisis.

