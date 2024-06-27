Acheter-Louer.fr Reschedules General Meeting Amidst Uncertainty

Acheter-Louer.fr SA (FR:ALALO) has released an update.

Acheter-Louer.fr SA has postponed its Mixed General Meeting originally scheduled for June 28, 2024, due to a delay in distributing necessary documentation, including the statutory auditor’s reports. The company had previously reported a decline in activity for the fiscal year and faces uncertain prospects due to financing needs. The meeting is rescheduled for September, with the exact date to be announced later.

For further insights into FR:ALALO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.