ACG Metals Limited Publishes 2024 Annual Report and Highlights Strategic Growth

ACG Metals Limited has published its 2024 Annual Report, marking a significant step in its strategic growth plan. The company’s recent acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine and its ongoing efforts to expand its production capacity through further acquisitions underscore its commitment to becoming a major player in the copper industry. These developments are expected to enhance ACG’s market positioning and offer substantial opportunities for stakeholders, aligning with its vision of sustainable growth and strong corporate governance.

ACG Metals Limited is focused on consolidating the copper industry through strategic acquisitions, emphasizing best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint standards. The company recently acquired the Gediktepe Mine, which will shift to primary copper and zinc production by 2026, aiming for an annual copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. ACG is actively pursuing additional acquisitions to achieve a target of 200,000-300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent production annually within the next three to five years.

