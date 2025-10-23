ACG Metals Limited Announces Successful AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ACG Metals Limited Class A ( (GB:ACG) ).

ACG Metals Limited announced the successful results of its Annual General Meeting held on October 23, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. Key resolutions included the reappointment and election of directors, approval of the directors’ remuneration report, and the reappointment of RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors. The unanimous support for these resolutions underscores the company’s stable governance and strategic direction, potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence and solidifying its position in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ACG) stock is a Buy with a £12.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ACG Metals Limited Class A stock, see the GB:ACG Stock Forecast page.

More about ACG Metals Limited Class A

Average Trading Volume: 13,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £225.3M

For detailed information about ACG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

