Aceso Life Science Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Aceso Life Science Group Limited has announced successful passage of all proposed Ordinary Resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on September 19, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, appointment of independent auditors, and the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase company shares. The strong shareholder support reflects confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

