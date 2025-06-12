Aceso Life Science Group Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Approvals

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aceso Life Science Group Limited ( (HK:0474) ) has provided an announcement.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 27, 2025, to approve the company’s final results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Aceso Life Science Group Limited

Aceso Life Science Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates within the life sciences industry. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions and services in the field of life sciences, aiming to enhance health and well-being.

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$162.4M

