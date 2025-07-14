Aceso Life Science Group Faces Forced Sale of HTICI Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aceso Life Science Group Limited ( (HK:0474) ) has issued an update.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited announced a forced sale of 1,385,116,000 shares in Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited due to a loan default. This sale reduced Aceso’s shareholding in HTICI from 28.16% to 10.27%, impacting its investment portfolio and potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

More about Aceso Life Science Group Limited

Aceso Life Science Group Limited operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on biotechnology and related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,299,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$155M

