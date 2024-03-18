Acer Increases Control Over Winking Studios

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Acer SoftCapital Incorporated has bolstered its stake in Winking Studios Limited to 59.59%, demonstrating a strong belief in the company’s growth potential amid the gaming industry’s shift towards art outsourcing. The acquisition of additional shares from two key shareholders at a sum of S$3.7 million strengthens Acer’s position as the primary shareholder of Asia’s third-largest game art outsourcing studio. Winking Studios has reported robust growth in its recent financial statement, positioning itself to leverage market recovery and explore new competitive opportunities.

