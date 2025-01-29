ACEA S.p.A. Announces 2025 Financial Calendar and Dividend Schedule

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

ACEA SPA ( (IT:ACE) ) has shared an update.

ACEA S.p.A. has released its 2025 corporate calendar detailing key financial reporting dates and shareholder meetings. The company plans to release its consolidated financial statements and interim reports throughout the year, with a shareholder meeting scheduled for April and dividend payments expected in June.

More about ACEA SPA

YTD Price Performance: -2.68%

Average Trading Volume: 5,629

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.87B

