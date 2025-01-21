ACDC Metals Ltd Releases Shares from Escrow, Alters Voting Power

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

ACDC Metals Ltd ( (AU:ADC) ) just unveiled an update.

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced a significant change in its substantial holdings. The company has released 22,682,630 fully paid ordinary shares from voluntary escrow, resulting in a decrease of its voting power from 31.37% to 0%. This development indicates a shift in the company’s stock structure, potentially impacting its market position and influencing shareholder dynamics.

More about ACDC Metals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -3.64%

Average Trading Volume: 153,804

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.88M

