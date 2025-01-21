ACDC Metals Ltd Releases Shares from Escrow, Alters Voting Power

Invest with Confidence:
- Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.
- Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.
ACDC Metals Ltd ( (AU:ADC) ) just unveiled an update.
ACDC Metals Ltd has announced a significant change in its substantial holdings. The company has released 22,682,630 fully paid ordinary shares from voluntary escrow, resulting in a decrease of its voting power from 31.37% to 0%. This development indicates a shift in the company’s stock structure, potentially impacting its market position and influencing shareholder dynamics.
More about ACDC Metals Ltd
YTD Price Performance: -3.64%
Average Trading Volume: 153,804
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$3.88M
For an in-depth examination of ADC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.