ACDC Metals Ceases Substantial Shareholding

The latest update is out from ACDC Metals Ltd ( (AU:ADC) ).

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced that it no longer holds a substantial interest in 22,682,630 shares following the release of these shares from voluntary escrow as disclosed in their prospectus. This change is pursuant to an escrow deed between ACDC and the registered holders, impacting their voting securities and potentially altering stakeholder dynamics.

More about ACDC Metals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -3.64%

Average Trading Volume: 153,804

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.88M

