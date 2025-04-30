Accuray Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Accuray ( (ARAY) ) has issued an update.

Accuray reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with a 12% increase in total net revenue to $113.2 million and a significant reduction in net loss compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in gross product orders and a lower order backlog, the company maintained a positive outlook, reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance and adjusting revenue expectations due to tariff impacts, demonstrating resilience and strategic execution in challenging global conditions.

Spark’s Take on ARAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARAY is a Neutral.

Accuray’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial challenges, including high leverage and negative cash flows. However, strong earnings performance and strategic management changes offer potential for future improvement. Current technical indicators suggest a weak trend, but valuation remains unattractive.

To see Spark’s full report on ARAY stock, click here.

More about Accuray

Accuray Incorporated, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, specializes in radiation therapy solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes in oncology and neuro-radiosurgery. The company focuses on continuous innovation to address complex cases and enhance treatment efficiency for common conditions, partnering with clinicians and administrators globally.

YTD Price Performance: -17.44%

Average Trading Volume: 648,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $165.6M

For detailed information about ARAY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue