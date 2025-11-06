Accuray Incorporated Reports Increased Loss Amid Revenue Decline

Accuray Incorporated ( (ARAY) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Accuray Incorporated presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Accuray Incorporated, a company specializing in advanced radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems, operates within the medical device industry, offering innovative solutions for tumor treatment worldwide. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Accuray Incorporated reported a decline in total net revenue to $93.9 million from $101.5 million in the same period last year, with a net loss of $21.7 million compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the previous year. Key financial metrics highlighted include a decrease in product revenue and an increase in service revenue, alongside increased operating expenses and interest expenses impacting overall profitability. Despite these challenges, the company continues to navigate macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures, which are expected to persist into fiscal year 2026. Looking ahead, Accuray’s management remains focused on maintaining sufficient cash resources and exploring strategic opportunities to enhance its financial performance and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue