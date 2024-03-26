Accrelist Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle

Accrelist Ltd. (SG:QZG) has released an update.

Accrelist Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Chin Sek Peng as an Independent and Non-Executive Director effective 26 March 2024, who will also chair the Audit Committee and join the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Concurrently, the company has acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Yeo Hwee Tiong from his directorial and committee roles effective 5 April 2024. These changes lead to a new composition of the Board and its Committees, with details released separately by the company.

