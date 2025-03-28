Accor Files 2023 Universal Registration Document Highlighting 2024 Financial Strategies

Accor SA ( (FR:AC) ) has shared an announcement.

Accor has filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which includes the 2024 annual financial report, corporate governance details, and a share buyback program. This document is available to the public and provides comprehensive insights into Accor’s financial and operational strategies, potentially impacting stakeholders by highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and strategic planning.

Accor is a global leader in the hospitality industry, offering a diverse range of services including hotels, restaurants, bars, wellness, and coworking spaces across more than 110 countries. With a portfolio of around 45 brands, Accor caters to various market segments from luxury to economy. The company is committed to responsible tourism, sustainable development, and diversity, and operates a loyalty program called ALL. Founded in 1967, Accor is headquartered in France and is listed on Euronext Paris and the OTC market in the United States.

