Accolade Acquired by Transcarent in Strategic Merger

Accolade ( (ACCD) ) has shared an announcement.

Transcarent, a healthcare platform focused on consumer empowerment, has announced its acquisition of Accolade, a leader in health advocacy, expert medical opinions, and primary care, for $7.03 per share in cash, totaling approximately $621 million. This strategic merger, approved by both companies’ boards, aims to create a unified platform combining Transcarent’s AI-powered WayFinding and care experiences with Accolade’s personalized healthcare services, promising enhanced healthcare access, improved outcomes, and reduced costs. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and Accolade stockholder approval. Upon completion, Accolade will become a privately held company, and its stock will be delisted from Nasdaq.

More about Accolade

YTD Price Performance: -2.05%

Average Trading Volume: 1,166,849

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $281.9M

