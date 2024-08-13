Accesso Technology Mourns Loss of Respected CFO

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC is in mourning following the death of their esteemed CFO, Fern MacDonald, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. In her absence, Matthew Boyle, VP of Finance, steps up as Interim CFO, bringing his five years of experience within the company and prior experience at BDO UK LLP to the role. The company’s leadership expressed heartfelt condolences, reflecting on MacDonald’s significant contributions and the profound sense of loss felt by the team.

For further insights into GB:ACSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.