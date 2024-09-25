Accesso Technology Concludes Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has carried out a share buyback, purchasing 13,234 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 528.00 to 536.00 GBp, with the shares to be cancelled. This action reduces the total number of shares in issue to 41,430,738, also reflecting the total voting rights. The buyback is part of a previously announced program aimed at reducing the company’s share capital.

