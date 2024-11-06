Accesso Technology Completes Significant Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group has successfully completed its share buyback program, repurchasing a total of 757,847 ordinary shares at an average price of 527.8104p, amounting to nearly £4 million. This move reduces the company’s outstanding shares to 41,008,901, potentially increasing shareholder value by enhancing earnings per share. Investors in the financial market might find this development significant as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health.

