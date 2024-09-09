Accesso Technology Completes Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 33,973 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 526.00 to 546.00 GBp per share, with an average price of 543.2747 GBp. These shares are set to be canceled, which will leave the company with 41,567,796 Ordinary Shares, thereby also reflecting the new total voting rights count. The transaction was conducted by Numis Securities Limited, under the company’s previously announced Share Buyback Programme.

