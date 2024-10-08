Accesso Technology Completes Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has successfully executed its share buyback program, purchasing 9,500 of its own Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 508.00 to 514.00 GBp per share. These shares will subsequently be cancelled, leaving the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue at 41,321,270, which is also the total number of voting rights remaining in the company. The buyback and cancellation of shares may influence shareholders’ notifications of interest under the FCA’s rules.

