Accesso Technology Completes Share Buyback

Accesso Technology Group PLC has successfully executed a share buyback program, purchasing 10,500 of its Ordinary 1p Shares at a uniform price of 514 GBp per share, with the intent to cancel them. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 41,349,770, consequently consolidating the voting rights to the same figure. Shareholders can now use this updated number as a reference for disclosure requirements.

