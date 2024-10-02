Accesso Technology Completes Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has executed a share buyback as part of their announced programme, purchasing 8,003 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging between 512 and 516 GBp per share, which will result in the cancellation of these shares. The company’s total number of shares in issue post-cancellation stands at 41,360,270, a figure that shareholders can use to assess changes in their company interest. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively.

