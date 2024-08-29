Accesso Technology Advances Share Buyback Plan

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 13,788 of its own Ordinary Shares on August 28, 2024, for prices ranging between 550.00 and 564.00 GBp. Following the buyback, the shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with 41,718,551 Ordinary Shares in issue and equal voting rights. This move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects, potentially influencing investor decisions.

For further insights into GB:ACSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.