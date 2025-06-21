Accenture’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFs
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Accenture’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Accenture’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Accenture Plc ((ACN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Accenture’s recent earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, highlighting strong revenue and booking growth, alongside strategic advancements in GenAI and acquisitions. Despite facing challenges in federal contracts and a slight decline in gross margin, the overall performance was robust, with an optimistic outlook for the upcoming quarters.

Strong Revenue and Booking Growth

Accenture reported impressive financial results, with a 7% growth in local currency, achieving $17.7 billion in revenue, which exceeded their guided range. The company also secured $19.7 billion in bookings, with 30 clients each contributing over $100 million in quarterly bookings, underscoring the strength of their client relationships and market position.

Significant Growth in GenAI

The company experienced substantial growth in its GenAI segment, with bookings reaching $1.5 billion, contributing to a total of $4.1 billion year-to-date. Revenue from GenAI was $700 million for the quarter, showcasing Accenture’s successful integration of advanced technologies into its service offerings.

Operating Margin and EPS Growth

Accenture’s operating margin expanded by 40 basis points, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Additionally, the company’s EPS grew by 12% compared to the adjusted EPS from Q3 FY ’24, indicating strong profitability and financial health.

Recognition and Brand Value Increase

Accenture’s reputation as a top employer was reinforced by its recognition as #6 on Great Place to Work’s list of the world’s best workplaces. The company also saw a significant 27% increase in brand value, reaching $103.8 billion, highlighting its strong market presence and brand equity.

Strategic Acquisitions

Investments totaling $297 million were made in strategic acquisitions, including Talent print, Ascendiant, Umami, and Soban. These acquisitions are set to enhance Accenture’s capabilities in AI and industry X, further strengthening its competitive edge in the market.

Gross Margin Decline

The gross margin experienced a slight decline to 32.9% from 33.4% in the same quarter last year. This decrease was attributed to increased use of subcontractors, which is a strategic decision to support growth in key areas.

Challenges in Federal Contracts

Accenture’s federal business faced some challenges, with an immaterial impact in Q3 and a 2% headwind expected in Q4 due to slower procurement processes and contract cancellations. This highlights the volatility and unpredictability in government-related projects.

Mixed Performance in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region showed mixed results, with a 4% revenue growth in local currency. While there was growth in public service, banking, and insurance sectors, it was offset by declines in the chemicals and natural resources sectors, indicating varied performance across industries.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Accenture anticipates continued revenue growth in the range of 6% to 7% in local currency for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. The company expects an operating margin of 15.6%, supported by strategic investments and a strong cash position. Accenture’s commitment to expanding its workforce in data and AI to approximately 80,000 by FY ’26 is a testament to its forward-thinking strategy.

In summary, Accenture’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment, driven by strong financial performance and strategic advancements. The company’s robust growth in revenue and bookings, coupled with significant achievements in GenAI and strategic acquisitions, positions it well for future success. Despite facing challenges in certain areas, Accenture’s optimistic outlook and forward-looking guidance indicate a promising trajectory for the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.

Report an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential