Accent Resources NL Issues Proxy Voting Instructions for AGM

Accent Resources NL ( (AU:ACS) ) has provided an update.

Accent Resources NL has released a proxy voting form for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Melbourne. Shareholders are instructed on how to appoint a proxy and direct their votes on various resolutions, including the adoption of a remuneration report and the re-election of a director. The release outlines procedures for submitting proxy forms and emphasizes the importance of timely submission to ensure votes are counted.

