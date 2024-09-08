Accelerate Resources Expands Lithium Prospects

Accelerate Resources Ltd. (AU:AX8) has released an update.

Accelerate Resources Ltd. has announced promising advancements in its Karratha Lithium Project, with the discovery of significant lithium zones and new pegmatites that expand the project’s potential. Drilling results have unveiled a 150m wide lithium halo and the presence of Holmquistite, suggesting the possibility of a large, high-grade lithium pegmatite system at depth. The company is preparing for further exploration and is seeking strategic partners to develop these promising targets amidst the growing global demand for lithium in the EV and energy storage markets.

For further insights into AU:AX8 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.