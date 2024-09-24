Acceler8 Ventures Continues Growth Strategy Amidst Losses

Acceler8 Ventures Plc (GB:AC8) has released an update.

Acceler8 Ventures Plc, a company focused on investments and acquisitions across various sectors, has reported a loss after taxation of £83,033 for the first half of 2024, slightly higher than the previous year. Despite this, the company maintains a healthy cash balance and continues to assess high-growth potential businesses for future investments. No dividends are anticipated in the near future as the company is still in the early stages of its acquisition strategy.

