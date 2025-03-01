Accel Entertainment’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Company Announcements

Accel Entertainment’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Accel Entertainment’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Accel Entertainment ((ACEL)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Accel Entertainment’s recent earnings call exuded a positive sentiment, underscoring the company’s robust financial performance and strategic market expansions. Despite facing some hurdles in the Nevada market and making strategic closures in Illinois, Accel’s impressive revenue growth, expansion initiatives, and share repurchase plans paint an optimistic picture for the future.

Record-Setting Annual Revenue

Accel Entertainment celebrated a milestone year, achieving a record-setting total revenue of $1.2 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $189 million. This remarkable financial performance highlights the company’s strong growth trajectory and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Successful Market Expansion

The company made significant strides in market expansion by entering Louisiana on November 1st and acquiring Fairmont Park outside Saint Louis on December 2nd. These strategic moves underscore Accel’s commitment to broadening its footprint and tapping into new revenue streams.

Growth in Core Markets

In its home market of Illinois, Accel posted a 4% year-over-year growth in gross gaming revenue (GGR), outperforming local casinos. This resilience in core markets demonstrates the company’s strong competitive position and ability to thrive despite external challenges.

Increase in Terminals and Locations

As of December 31st, Accel reported 26,346 terminals in 4,117 locations, reflecting year-over-year increases of 5% and 3.9%, respectively. This growth in infrastructure is indicative of Accel’s strategic efforts to expand its operational capacity and market reach.

Share Repurchase Program

The company repurchased 2.4 million shares for $25 million in 2024, with a renewed authorization of $200 million for further repurchases. This move signals confidence in Accel’s financial strength and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Positive Performance in Several States

Accel reported revenue per location increases in Illinois (3.5%), Montana (4.6%), and Nebraska (5.9%), highlighting strong performance across key states. These results reflect the company’s effective operational strategies and market adaptability.

Decline in Nevada Revenue

Despite overall positive results, Accel faced challenges in Nevada, where revenue per location decreased by 6.7% year-over-year. This decline indicates specific market difficulties that the company may need to address moving forward.

Strategic Closures in Illinois

In response to a 1% increase in state gaming tax, Accel strategically closed fifty-four underperforming locations in Illinois. This decision reflects the company’s focus on maintaining profitability and optimizing its operational model.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Accel Entertainment aims for mid-single-digit EBITDA growth and plans to continue investing in high-margin revenue gaming products and labor-light self-service technology. The company is also focused on optimizing its sales and operating model, with significant capital expenditures expected in 2025, ranging from $75 million to $80 million. These forward-looking strategies highlight Accel’s commitment to sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

In conclusion, Accel Entertainment’s earnings call conveyed an overall positive sentiment, driven by strong financial results and strategic initiatives. The company’s record-setting revenue, successful market expansions, and proactive operational strategies position it well for future growth, despite some challenges in specific markets.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential