Acadia Realty Expands Credit and Refines Debt Structure

Acadia Realty ( (AKR) ) has provided an update.

On September 12, 2024, Acadia Realty Limited Partnership boosted its financial agility by amending its credit agreement, increasing its revolving credit limit from $350 million to $525 million, and expanding the accordion feature from $900 million to $1.1 billion. This strategic move was swiftly followed by the repayment of all outstanding obligations totaling $175 million under a previous credit agreement, without incurring any early termination penalties, thus streamlining the company’s debt structure and enhancing its fiscal capacity for future endeavors.

