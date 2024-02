Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) just unveiled an announcement.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has announced that Sharen J. Turney, an independent Class II board member, has resigned effective immediately, reducing the board size from ten to nine members. Her departure was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

