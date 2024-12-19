Academies Australasia Announces Director Shareholding Update

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AU:AKG) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Academies Australasia Group Limited announced a minor change in the indirect shareholding of Dr. John Lewis Schlederer, a company director, marking a slight shift in its stock ownership structure. The group, boasting a rich history of 116 years and listed on the ASX for 47 years, continues to operate 18 colleges across Australia and Singapore, offering diverse educational programs.

For further insights into AU:AKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.