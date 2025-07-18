AcadeMedia Reports Strong Q4 Growth and Strategic Expansion Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from AcadeMedia AB ( (SE:ACAD) ) is now available.

AcadeMedia reported a 5% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024/2025, driven by a 5.5% organic growth, reaching SEK 5,120 million. The company saw a 12% rise in adjusted operating profit and a 3.7% increase in student numbers. The growth reflects successful investments in literacy and teacher qualifications, with international business and the Adult Education Segment contributing significantly to profitability. AcadeMedia aims for international business and adult education to represent 50% of net sales, currently at over 40%, and is poised for further international acquisitions.

More about AcadeMedia AB

AcadeMedia is Northern Europe’s largest education company, operating 860 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centers across Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, and the UK. With 21,000 employees, the company focuses on providing high-quality education to 209,000 children and students, aiming to help them achieve learning objectives and reach their full potential.

Average Trading Volume: 183,979

Current Market Cap: SEK8.7B

