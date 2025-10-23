AcadeMedia AB Releases 2024/25 Annual and Sustainability Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from AcadeMedia AB ( (SE:ACAD) ).

AcadeMedia AB has released its Annual and Sustainability Report for the 2024/25 financial year, highlighting its commitment to quality education and continuous improvement. The report underscores the company’s role in shaping future societies by providing pathways for students to achieve their goals and dream bigger, emphasizing its passion for learning and innovation.

AcadeMedia AB is Europe’s largest education provider, operating in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and the UK. The company offers educational services through preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centers, serving over 211,000 learners annually with a workforce of nearly 24,000 dedicated staff.

Average Trading Volume: 149,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK10.18B

