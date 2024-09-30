ABx Group Ushers in New Leadership Era

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited announces the retirement of Mr. Paul Lennon AO as Non-Executive Chair and the appointment of Ms. Joycelyn Morton to the position, effective 30 September 2024. Mr. Lennon is recognized for steering ABx through challenging times, including the Covid period and significant technological advancements, and Ms. Morton brings a wealth of experience from multiple directorships. The company continues its endeavors in rare earth elements and innovative recycling technologies for a cleaner future.

