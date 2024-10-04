ABx Group Reports Unmet Conditions Leading to Options Cessation

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has announced the cessation of a total of 140,625 options due to unmet conditions, effective on August 8 and September 30, 2024. The options were set to expire on June 1, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.1692. This development could indicate changes in the company’s capital structure and may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

