ABx Group Issues Unquoted Director Options

ABx Group Limited ( (AU:ABX) ) has shared an update.
ABx Group Limited has announced the issuance of 2,000,000 unquoted Director Options under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted, potentially impacting the company’s executive compensation strategy and aligning management interests with shareholder value.
More about ABx Group Limited
Average Trading Volume: 159,992
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$10.04M
