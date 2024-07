ABx Group Advances Rare Earth Exploration

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has recently completed a 37-hole drilling program at their Deep Leads Rare Earth Elements project in Tasmania, aiming to uncover new REE deposits. The four-week campaign yielded 316 samples, now awaiting assay results expected by mid-August. This marks an important step for ABx Group in its mission to provide materials crucial for a cleaner future.

