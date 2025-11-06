ABx Group Achieves High-Purity Rare Earth Results in Tasmania

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ABx Group Limited ( (AU:ABX) ) has issued an announcement.

ABx Group Limited has announced successful results from its Deep Leads ionic adsorption clay rare earth project in Tasmania, confirming the high purity of its mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product. The tests showed over 98% retention of rare earth elements with near-complete removal of impurities, particularly aluminium, which enhances the product’s appeal to potential customers. The company plans to deliver its first MREC product sample by the end of November, which is expected to attract strong interest from potential customers due to its high dysprosium and terbium content, low impurities, and cost-effective production process.

ABx Group Limited operates in the rare earth elements industry, focusing on the production of mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) products. These products are essential for downstream refining to produce rare earth oxides, metals, and magnets used in electric vehicle motors, guidance systems, wind turbines, and other clean-energy technologies.

