Abundance International Strengthens Governance with Director Training Completion

The latest update is out from Abundance International Limited ( (SG:541) ).

Abundance International Limited announced the completion of mandatory training for its Independent Director, Mr. Lum Tain Fore, within one year of his board appointment. This completion signifies the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially strengthening its governance and compliance standards, which could positively impact the company’s operations and industry positioning.

More about Abundance International Limited

Abundance International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates within an industry that involves managing a group of subsidiaries, providing a range of services or products specific to its sector.

YTD Price Performance: -15.00%

Average Trading Volume: 448,342

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$21.79M

