abrdn Property Income Trust Reports NAV Decline Amid Sale

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has reported a decrease in its net asset value per ordinary share to 65.0p as of September 2024, reflecting an 11.3% decline due to the sale of its property portfolio. The company has also announced a dividend of 1p per share for the third quarter, with completion of the property sale expected by the end of November. Investors are advised to watch for further updates as the company progresses with its managed wind-down and eventual liquidation.

