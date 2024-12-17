abrdn Property Income Trust Approves Capital Return and Future Winding-Up

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Standard Life Investments Property Income ( (GB:API) ) has shared an announcement.

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has announced the results of its General Meeting held on December 17, 2024, where shareholders approved amendments to the company’s Articles of Incorporation, facilitating the return of capital to shareholders and a future voluntary winding-up. The company will issue Redeemable Bonus Shares to shareholders, returning approximately £198.23 million, and declared an Interim PID distribution of 3 pence per share. As part of the transition, board changes include the appointment of Michael Balfour as Chairman, and plans for a future voluntary winding-up of the company have been confirmed, impacting share trading and shareholder operations.

More about Standard Life Investments Property Income

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, focusing on property investment and management. It is involved in generating income through property-related investments and is a part of the broader real estate investment trust industry.

YTD Price Performance: 23.35%

Average Trading Volume: 2,805,229

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £231.8M

