abrdn European Logistics Shareholders Approve Resolutions

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC successfully passed all resolutions during their General Meeting on July 23, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Shareholders showed strong support, with the first resolution receiving 99.82% approval and the second 99.85%. Details of the resolutions and further information can be accessed on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism.

