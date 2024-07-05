abrdn European Logistics Plans Strategic Wind-Down

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (GB:ASLI) has released an update.

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC has published a circular calling for a general meeting to propose a managed wind-down of the company, aiming to liquidate its assets within 18-24 months. Shareholders are urged to approve the plan which includes changes to the investment policy and the Investment Management Agreement, as well as creating distributable reserves from the cancellation of the share premium account. The company targets to start returning capital to shareholders by the end of 2024, with the board and abrdn Fund Managers Limited anticipating a strategic and fair distribution of net disposal proceeds.

