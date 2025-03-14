Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Gains Approval to Remove Redemption Cap

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC ( (TSE:FAP) ) has issued an announcement.

The Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC has announced shareholder approval to remove the 10% cap on its annual redemption right, effective from 2026. This change allows shareholders to redeem 100% of the company’s shares under certain conditions, potentially leading to the company’s termination if significant redemptions occur, affecting its economic viability.

More about Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC is a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It focuses on providing investment opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, offering shareholders exposure to income-generating assets within this market.

YTD Price Performance: 3.25%

Average Trading Volume: 58,177

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more insights into FAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com